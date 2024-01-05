Another Winter Weather Advisory issued

The storm that brought rain and snow to Kern County has now fully cleared out.

In it's wake all we tracking is some chilly temperatures and the chance for Valley fog.

Another storm is coming though!

It's set to arrive in Kern Saturday night into early Sunday.

The storm doesn't look very strong, but it does look cold.

Rain totals in the Valley will be light, but cold temperatures mean snow flakes could mix in as low as 2,500 feet.

Up around pass level, and inch or two of snow will be possible.

This isn't a lot of snow, but it doesn't take much to slow things down over the Grapevine or Highway 58.

Given the potential travel impacts, the National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a Winter Weather Advisory Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The other impact we'll see from this storm is very strong winds.

Winds could hit 50 miles per hour in mountain areas by Saturday night, and be as strong as 70 miles per hour in the desert!

Keep an eye on the weather and the road conditions if you've got travel plans this weekend.

