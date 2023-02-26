As one storm system leaves, another is on the way

We have been having some wacky weather with this recent storm system- including low snow levels causing unusual areas to see some flakes.

We also saw record breaking rainfall for February here in Bakersfield, with Friday and Saturday's total reaching 1.92 inches.

Today we see lingering rain chances in Bakersfield, as well as lighter snow chances for our mountains.

Highs today in Bakersfield will be in the low 50s, while the rest of Kern seems to be in the 40s and 30s.

Grapevine communities will be in the upper 30s, Kern River Valley in the low 40s, and deserts in the mid to upper 40s.

As we head into next week, more rain chances start on Monday and amp up till Wednesday for the valley.

The next storm system will also bring snow and rain chances to our mountains with potential travel impacts due to very cold temperatures meaning possible pass-level snow.

Make sure you continue to drive safe and stay updated on those road closures!