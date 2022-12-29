Watch Now
As we say goodbye to 2022 we welcome 2023 with some wet weather

An atmospheric river continues to push rain into California with the bulk of the rain touching down on New Year's Eve.
Posted at 6:13 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 09:13:37-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County.

We are seeing a break in this parade of atmospheric river storms today and tomorrow.

Yet we are still holding onto a chance of light rain on the valley floor bringing trace amounts of rain through the next two days.

Saturday the bulk of this system will move in bringing wind advisories, flash flood warnings, and significant rainfall as well as snow.

We are forecasted to see potential rain fall well into next week.

Today our forecast high in Bakersfield is 54 degrees with lows in the high forties.

As always stay safe and stay warm.

