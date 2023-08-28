Average temps for Monday before the warm up begins

Happy Monday everyone.

This last weekend we saw very close to average temperatures throughout Kern County, however we won’t be staying average for long.

Bakersfield is set to see 96° today, with the same temps projected for many valley communities.

Our Grapevine communities are heading for the upper 80s today.

The Kern River Valley is set to be in the upper 90s today.

And of course, our deserts are the hottest spots in the county with highs just above 100°.

As we head toward Thursday, Bakersfield is looking to peak near the century mark before cooling down.

An upper level trough will be coming down from Canada to give the valley predicted highs of upper 80s and low 90s next weekend.

Have a great start to the week!

