Back in the 90s

Enjoy this beautiful Tuesday weather!

It's not going to last.

Highs are going to be climbing Wednesday and Thursday as a ridge of high pressure moves in.

That's a traditionally warm weather pattern for us, and something we often see in May.

Highs will climb up to about 90 degrees in the Valley and some of the warmest desert communities on Wednesday.

Thursday looks even warmer, with highs in the lower 90s in the Valley, and as warm as the upper 90s in the desert!

These will be the warmest temperatures we've seen since early April.

Fortunately, we'll start to cool off after Thursday.

A cooler air will begin to move into Kern County by Friday, and we'll see a big cooldown for the weekend, with highs in the lower 70s by Sunday!

We're also tracking some gusty winds as the cooler air moves in.