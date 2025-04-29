Back to above average temps for Tuesday

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. We get to enjoy a few days of calm before yet another late season storm this weekend.

For your Tuesday, we're on track for mainly clear skies, calm winds and warm temperatures. Afternoon highs range from upper 60s in the mountain towns to 80s for the valley, including Bakersfield. We typically have temperatures in the low 80s this time of year, so Bakersfield returns to seasonal normal today.

Into the week, we start to see the first signs of unsettled weather by the start of May on Thursday. The system we're tracking into the weekend is a late-season storm coming from the Pacific. Its set up looks to be fairly similar to last week's system, so just about every neighborhood has minor rain and thunderstorm chances into Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are also set to drop dramatically back down to the 60s by Sunday in Bakersfield.

We'll keep you updated as this storm gets closer.

