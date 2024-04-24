Back to cooler weather for the rest of the week

After a high of 91° in Bakersfield on Monday, we've shifted back to more comfortable weather.

Bakersfield hit 78° on Tuesday, the average for this time of year, and temperatures will continue to fall this week.

We'll be down to right around 70° by Friday!

It won't be quite as nice for the rest of Kern, though.

Mountain areas will cool all the way down to the lower 50s to lower 60s by Friday, and both mountain and desert areas will deal with gusty winds for the rest of the week.

Fortunately nicer weather is expected all across the county for the weekend!

