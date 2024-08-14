Back to double digits

After ten consecutive days in the triple digits, Bakersfield has finally broken our heatwave.

Tuesday's high was 99°, still two degrees above average for this time of year.

From here it looks like our temperatures will stay in the double digits for quite some time.

Valley highs look to remain below 100° for the next 7 days, the longest stretch we've had since June.

There are some signs we could even get a couple of comfortable days in the lower 90s.

This weather pattern will also favor some gusty winds, mainly in the desert, and a Wind Advisory is in effect for Eastern Kern.

Enjoy the cooldown while it's here!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

