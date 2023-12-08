Watch Now
Back to normal: temperatures drop after a record setting Wednesday

Posted at 5:58 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Our record warmth is long gone.

After hitting 80° on Wednesday, Bakersfield only got up to 62­° on Thursday.

All across Kern temperatures fell between about 15 and 20 degrees.

That means Thursday's highs were right around average for this time of year, but definitely feels chilly after the taste of warmer weather.

Here in the Valley temperatures will continue to fall.

Highs will be in the 50s in Bakersfield Friday for this first time this season.

Fortunately the weather for next week looks more comfortable.

