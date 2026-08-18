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Back to seasonal heat

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update August 17, 2026
Posted

We're warming back up after a short stretch of cooler-than-average weather.

Prior to Monday, Bakersfield had 5 days in a row at or below 95°, with 90° on Friday being the coolest day.

Monday's high was 99°, and triple digits are likely to return this week.

Thankfully, it's looking like Tuesday will likely stay below the century mark, thanks in part to some upper level cloud cover moving in.

By Wednesday the high will be right around 100°, with a high slightly over 100° likely by Thursday.

The rest of Kern will be heating up, too.

Upper 90s are likely in the KRV, with many of our higher mountain towns breaking 90° this week, too.

Desert areas will, as usual, be in the triple digits.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

MondayMon

08/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 73°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

100° / 74°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/19/2026

Partly Cloudy

104° / 74°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/20/2026

Mostly Clear

105° / 75°

0%

FridayFri

08/21/2026

Mostly Clear

103° / 73°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/22/2026

Clear

99° / 71°

0%

SundaySun

08/23/2026

Mostly Clear

101° / 72°

0%

MondayMon

08/24/2026

Clear

102° / 71°

0%