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Back to summer heat this week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update September 7, 2026
Posted

So far every single day in September Bakersfield has been below 94°, our average high this time of year.

That's going to be changing soon.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 93°.

Tuesday has the potential to be even hotter, too, but an increase in cloud cover from lingering tropical moisture should help moderate temperatures a bit.

The moisture could lead to a stray shower or two Tuesday, too.

Even hotter weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, as Valley highs climb to near 100°.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the San Joaquin Valley and west side hills as the temperatures ramp back up.

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