Back to summer heat this week

So far every single day in September Bakersfield has been below 94°, our average high this time of year.

That's going to be changing soon.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 93°.

Tuesday has the potential to be even hotter, too, but an increase in cloud cover from lingering tropical moisture should help moderate temperatures a bit.

The moisture could lead to a stray shower or two Tuesday, too.

Even hotter weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, as Valley highs climb to near 100°.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the San Joaquin Valley and west side hills as the temperatures ramp back up.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

