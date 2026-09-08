Back to summer heat this week

So far every single day in September Bakersfield has been below 94°, our average high this time of year.
That's going to be changing soon.
The forecast high for Tuesday is 93°.
Tuesday has the potential to be even hotter, too, but an increase in cloud cover from lingering tropical moisture should help moderate temperatures a bit.
The moisture could lead to a stray shower or two Tuesday, too.
Even hotter weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, as Valley highs climb to near 100°.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the San Joaquin Valley and west side hills as the temperatures ramp back up.
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