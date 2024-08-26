Back to summer weather after a fall-like weekend

We're coming off a fantastic stretch of weather.

Bakersfield saw record cool temperatures Friday and Saturday, with highs of 82° and 83°.

Sunday wasn't a record, but was still 10° cooler than average with a high of 86°.

We're getting back to normal now, though.

Bakersfield climbed back into the 90s on Monday, and will be in the upper 90s to right around 100° for the rest of the week.

Even though our temperatures are climbing, we can be grateful we're not dealing with the extreme heat that's affecting other parts of the country.

Heat index (or feels-like temperature) values broke 100° degrees as far north as Chicago and Minneapolis on Monday, and now strong storms are expected in those areas as cooler air moves in.

It looks like we'll get some cooler air back fairly soon, too.

Signs are pointing toward lowering temperatures around and after Labor Day, but it doesn't look anywhere near the dramatic cooldown we had this past weekend.

