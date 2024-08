We're inching closer to cooler weather.

Bakersfield was much cooler on Thursday than we were on Wednesday.

That's not saying all that much though, as we still hit 104°.

Temperatures are expected to hold steady from here through the weekend.

Temperatures will start to fall by Monday, when we could return to the double digits.

By the middle of next week highs will likely fall to at least the mid 90s in the Valley, if not all the way down to the lower 90s!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: