Back to the grind we go today with warm conditions ahead followed by a major cool off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, today expect relatively calm conditions with seasonal temperatures today.

A cold storm system will impact Central California Tuesday and Tuesday night and result in mainly light precipitation in the Sierra Nevada and strong wind gusts across the Kern County

mountains and desert areas.

Skies will clear out by Tuesday night and sub-freezing temperatures will be possible in the San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Another low pressure system will bring a return of unsettled conditions Friday into next weekend.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 65 degrees with lows in the high thirties.

As always stay safe and stay warm.

