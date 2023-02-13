Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Back to the grind we go today with warm conditions ahead followed by a major cool off

Temperatures above average as we start our work week, but the chance of rain does return tomorrow.
bg 7 day 2-13-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 2-13-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 2-13-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:55 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 08:55:05-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, today expect relatively calm conditions with seasonal temperatures today.

A cold storm system will impact Central California Tuesday and Tuesday night and result in mainly light precipitation in the Sierra Nevada and strong wind gusts across the Kern County

mountains and desert areas.

Skies will clear out by Tuesday night and sub-freezing temperatures will be possible in the San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Another low pressure system will bring a return of unsettled conditions Friday into next weekend.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 65 degrees with lows in the high thirties.

As always stay safe and stay warm.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018