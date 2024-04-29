Watch Now
Back to the grind we go with a warming trend carrying us through this coming week and into the weekend

A wind advisory is in affect for high wind prone areas lasting through tomorrow afternoon.
Posted at 6:13 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 09:13:18-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, a dry northwest flow aloft continues with upper ridging over the Eastern Pacific and a short wave trough is located just off the Pacific Northwest coast.

A steady onshore flow pattern has been producing breezy conditions across the San Joaquin Valley with strong wind gusts along the Mojave Desert Slopes.

The wind is waning at this time but will pick up again this afternoon.

Probabilities for gusts of 45 mph along the Mojave Slopes generally range from 60 to 90%.

A Wind Advisory has been issued from 4 PM this afternoon through 6 AM Tuesday morning.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 78 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

