Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Back to the grind we go with amazing conditions to begin the week

High pressure bringing record breaking highs to Central and Southern California.
bg 1-29.png
23ABC
bg 1-29.png
bg mnt 1-29.png
Posted at 6:05 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 09:05:00-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, the forecast period starts out with a ridge over the Sierra Nevada that transitions to the east on Tuesday.

A trough over the Northeastern Pacific begins to impact the region late on Wednesday and ushers in a period of wet weather for Central California.

Thursday and Friday brings in heavy rain and snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains.

A cool and shower period takes over with another system coming in for the 4th and 5th of February.

The difference with this system is expected snow levels to fall to 3500-4000 feet to the region.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 76 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and enjoy the nice weather.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018