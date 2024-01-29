Back to the grind we go with amazing conditions to begin the week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, the forecast period starts out with a ridge over the Sierra Nevada that transitions to the east on Tuesday.

A trough over the Northeastern Pacific begins to impact the region late on Wednesday and ushers in a period of wet weather for Central California.

Thursday and Friday brings in heavy rain and snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains.

A cool and shower period takes over with another system coming in for the 4th and 5th of February.

The difference with this system is expected snow levels to fall to 3500-4000 feet to the region.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 76 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and enjoy the nice weather.



