Back to the grind we go with gorgeous, seasonal conditions sticking around all week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, a ridge of high pressure will remain over the Western United States today and Tuesday.

The High Resolution Ensemble Forecast system indicates a 50% chance of dense fog north of Fresno County this morning.

The High Resolution Ensemble Forecast system depicts a 60% chance of dense fog north of Fresno County tonight into early Tuesday morning.

As always, satellite and surface observations will be monitored closely. Dense Fog Advisory will be issued as necessary.

Zonal flow aloft will prevail Wednesday.

A warming trend is expected today through Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures will be a couple of degrees above normal for this time of year.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 64 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

