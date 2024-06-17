Back to the grind we go with numbers below average, also fire weather for the state with gusty winds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Bakersfield, the second of two low pressure systems moving through the Pacific Northwest.

Lowering heights will have the cooldown continuing through today with lower than normal temperatures before a gradual warming trend begins tomorrow.

High temperatures throughout the San Joaquin Valley today have very low probabilities (15 to 25 percent) of reaching even 90 degrees.

These temperatures are roughly 4-7 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Our forecast high today is 87 degrees with lows in the lows sixties.

Enjoy the cooler weather.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

