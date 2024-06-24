Back to the grind we go with record breaking temperatures covering Central and Southern California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, the Heat-Wave continues as triple digits and new record highs were observed on Sunday.

The ridge of high pressure responsible for the weekend heat remains anchored over the South as the Heat-Wave will continue for at least one more day.

The position of the ridge also allowed remnant moisture from Tropical Cyclone Alberto to surge northwest and into a large portion of the district.

The increase in moisture allowed for afternoon convective development as isolated showers and thunderstorms popped-up before sunset.

With little change expected today, will see heat and afternoon convection occur one more time.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 105 degrees.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

