Back to the grind we go with temperatures on the hot side for all of Southern California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County back to the grind we go.

It's going to be another hot day for us as High Pressure continues to bring the heat to much of California.

These conditions will be with us for most of the week.

Numbers will fall as this ridge of High Pressure breaks down right around Friday.

Our forecast high today for Bakersfield is 97 degrees.

Almost ten degrees above our seasonal norm.

Today expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and low humidity.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.