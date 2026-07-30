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Back to triple digit heat

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update July 29, 2026
Posted

Bakersfield managed to stay under 100° for seven days in a row, but that streak ended Wednesday.

Bakersfield hit 101°.

Temperatures will only rise from here, with highs around 105° expected by the weekend and early next week.

Triple digits are likely in the KRV, with mid 90s in the mountains.

Desert areas will see highs around 110°, and an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect Thursday through Monday.

Looking ahead, there's no clear sign of a cooldown any time soon.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

07/29/2026

Clear

-° / 71°

0%

Thursday

07/30/2026

Clear

103° / 72°

0%

Friday

07/31/2026

Mostly Clear

105° / 73°

0%

Saturday

08/01/2026

Clear

105° / 76°

0%

Sunday

08/02/2026

Clear

106° / 77°

0%

Monday

08/03/2026

Clear

107° / 77°

0%

Tuesday

08/04/2026

Clear

108° / 77°

0%

Wednesday

08/05/2026

Clear

107° / 77°

0%