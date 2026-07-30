Back to triple digit heat

Bakersfield managed to stay under 100° for seven days in a row, but that streak ended Wednesday.

Bakersfield hit 101°.

Temperatures will only rise from here, with highs around 105° expected by the weekend and early next week.

Triple digits are likely in the KRV, with mid 90s in the mountains.

Desert areas will see highs around 110°, and an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect Thursday through Monday.

Looking ahead, there's no clear sign of a cooldown any time soon.

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