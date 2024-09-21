Back to warm weather as fall begins

Fall is almost here!

We've enjoyed some nice fall-like weather for the past few days of summer, but that's going to be coming to and end.

High temperatures are going to be back in the lower 90s this weekend.

Fall officially begins at 5:43 AM on Sunday.

The average high for Sunday is 90°, and we'll be just above that.

Temperatures will climb close to 100° by the middle of next week!

Signs of a cooldown our on the horizon though, so our early fall warmup shouldn't last very long.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

