After a beautiful stretch of weather through Labor Day weekend, temperatures are warming up here in Kern.

Most spots were 5 to 10 degrees warmer on Tuesday were than they were on Labor Day.

Bakersfield hit 90°, returning to the 90s for the first time since Friday.

Temperatures will slowly rise through the week, and will reach the mid 90s by Saturday.

Still, with no triple digits in sight, it's not a terrible forecast!

