Bakersfield expected to reach 101° on Tuesday, but relief is on the horizon

Tuesday will likely mark day five of the current heat wave in the Valley, with a high of 101° in Bakersfield. Wednesday is on track to break this current heat wave, dropping into the upper-90s.

The current heat advisory affecting parts of Central California is set to expire Tuesday at 11 p.m. Precautions to take during this time include limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours, staying hydrated, and remaining in an air-conditioned room.

While temperatures are expected to drop over the next couple of days, winds may pick up.

Gusts may reach 35 mph in the Eastern Mojave Slopes on Tuesday.

Kern County lows range between the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures are expected to drop under 100° by Wednesday in the Valley, likely to bring gusty winds.

Monitor any symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

TUESDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 101°

Low- 70°

Delano:

High- 99°

Low- 64°

Arvin:

High- 104°

Low- 67°

Kernville:

High- 97°

Low- 63°

Lake Isabella:

High- 99°

Low- 67°

Wofford Heights:

High- 98°

Low- 65°

Mojave:

High- 99°

Low- 70°

California City:

High- 101°

Low- 65°

Ridgecrest:

High- 108°

Low- 71°

Tehachapi:

High- 89°

Low- 61°

Frazier Park:

High- 87°

Low- 56°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 83°

Low- 60°

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

