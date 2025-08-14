Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bakersfield heat wave likely to end Thursday

23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 14, 2025
Happy Thursday, Kern County. After a seven day heat wave, Bakersfield will likely drop out of triple digits today. Thursday's expected high is 98 degrees.

This slow cooling trend will keep temperatures below 100 degrees in the extended forecast. Bakersfield is on track for low-to-mid 90s this weekend.

However, the introduction of cooler air brings gusty winds to the Kern County Desert. Mojave could feel gusts up to 40 mph through Thursday evening.

Temperatures in the low-80s are expected in the mountains this weekend, and that's just in time for the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

08/14/2025

Sunny

99° / 72°

0%

Friday

08/15/2025

Sunny

98° / 72°

0%

Saturday

08/16/2025

Sunny

97° / 71°

0%

Sunday

08/17/2025

Sunny

94° / 68°

2%

Monday

08/18/2025

Sunny

93° / 68°

1%

Tuesday

08/19/2025

Sunny

95° / 69°

0%

Wednesday

08/20/2025

Mostly Sunny

98° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/21/2025

Sunny

100° / 74°

0%