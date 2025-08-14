Bakersfield heat wave likely to end Thursday

Happy Thursday, Kern County. After a seven day heat wave, Bakersfield will likely drop out of triple digits today. Thursday's expected high is 98 degrees.

This slow cooling trend will keep temperatures below 100 degrees in the extended forecast. Bakersfield is on track for low-to-mid 90s this weekend.

However, the introduction of cooler air brings gusty winds to the Kern County Desert. Mojave could feel gusts up to 40 mph through Thursday evening.

Temperatures in the low-80s are expected in the mountains this weekend, and that's just in time for the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival.

