Bakersfield reaches third heat wave of 2024

Sunday’s highs reached 100° in Bakersfield, making it the third heat wave of the year.

However, this heat wave is expected to last throughout next week, including Fourth of July, and through the following weekend.

Sunday’s lows range mostly between the 60s and 70s throughout the county with strong winds picking up in the desert areas and gusty conditions in the mountains overnight.

Kicking off the first week of July, Monday’s highs are as low as 85° in the mountains, and as high as 105° in the desert. Bakersfield is looking at another day of 100°, while Kern River Valley is slightly cooler at 95°.

But temperatures will continue to climb, with an excessive heat warning starting Tuesday morning, which is currently set to expire Saturday night.

Due to the heat plus low humidity, there is an increased risk of grass fires.

Monday’s air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups. While the general public is unlikely to be affected, sensitive groups are advised to limit prolonged outdoor activity.

Stay cool and enjoy the holiday week ahead!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

