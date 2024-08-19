Beautiful August weather on the way

We've got some great weather on the way!

We're expecting a really nice cooldown by the end of the week.

Temperatures will be near normal until then, though.

The average high in Bakersfield is 97°, and we'll be running near to a few degrees below that from Tuesday through Thursday.

Friday brings significant changes though, as an upper level low dives into northern California.

The temperature in Bakersfield will drop all the way down into the mid 80s!

Lower 80s are expected in the Kern River Valley, alongside lower 70s in the mountains.

Even desert areas will see some relief.

Highs there will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s by Friday, down from triple digits earlier in the week.

Enjoy the nicer, cooler weather!

