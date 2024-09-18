Beautiful conditions for the start of the Kern County Fair, rain chances for Thursday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We enjoy another day below seasonal average and calm winds. The forecasted high temperatures are listed below.

We're tracking scattered rain showers moving into our region Thursday afternoon. These showers look to pass through the Valley and Mountain areas from around 1:00 p.m. through around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. Rain totals are mainly around a tenth of an inch, at most. We're watching these closely, though, so we'll let you know if there could be more impacts.

Have a safe and happy Wednesday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 81 degrees by late afternoon.

Buttonwillow: 81

Delano: 80

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 77 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 75

Wofford Heights: 77

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 81 by the afternoon.

California City: 82

Ridgecrest: 85

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 68 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 67

Pine Mountain Club: 64

