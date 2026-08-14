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Beautiful day ahead on Friday

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 14, 2026
Posted

Good morning! Temperatures are noticeably cooler as you head out the door Friday morning. Through the afternoon, temperatures will be warm but below average for this time of year.

Gusty winds brought the cooler air in on Thursday evening, and we'll feel a difference through the day on Friday.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 91 on Friday.

Lake Isabella, Kernville, Mojave, and Cal City are all expected to be in the low-90s. Tehachapi will be around 80 degrees, and Pine Mountain Club will be in the mid-70s.

The weekend stays warm but comfortable across Kern.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

FridayFri

08/14/2026

Sunny

93° / 65°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/15/2026

Sunny

95° / 69°

1%

SundaySun

08/16/2026

Sunny

99° / 72°

0%

MondayMon

08/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

99° / 70°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

98° / 71°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/19/2026

Mostly Sunny

100° / 71°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/20/2026

Mostly Sunny

101° / 72°

0%

FridayFri

08/21/2026

Sunny

100° / 71°

0%