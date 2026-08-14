Beautiful day ahead on Friday

Good morning! Temperatures are noticeably cooler as you head out the door Friday morning. Through the afternoon, temperatures will be warm but below average for this time of year.

Gusty winds brought the cooler air in on Thursday evening, and we'll feel a difference through the day on Friday.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 91 on Friday.

Lake Isabella, Kernville, Mojave, and Cal City are all expected to be in the low-90s. Tehachapi will be around 80 degrees, and Pine Mountain Club will be in the mid-70s.

The weekend stays warm but comfortable across Kern.

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