Beautiful day for the 23ABC Community Baby Shower

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We're in the middle of a very brief warm up before we have more active weather this weekend.

The big storm that's impacting Northern California and bringing heavy rain to parts of the Pacific Northwest will start to affect us here in Kern late Friday night. We can expect rain chances to start late Friday, and scattered showers are likely for most of Saturday and parts of Sunday. As of Thursday, NWS predicts Bakersfield could get between a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain through the weekend, but we're monitoring that very closely for any changes.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 72 degrees by late afternoon

Taft: 72

Arvin: 72

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 73 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 69

Wofford Heights: 72

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 67 by the afternoon.

California City: 67

Ridgecrest: 69

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 64 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 64

Pine Mountain Club: 62

