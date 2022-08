Wednesday has been the coolest days we've seen in over a month!

Bakersfield's high of 94° was only 4 degrees cooler than average, but still the coolest day we've seen since July 7th!

Temperatures don't look too bad on Thursday, either.

The forecast high in Bakersfield is 96°, which is still below the average of 98°.

Temperatures will be steadily rising, though.

Highs will be up around 100° by the weekend, and staying there into early next week.