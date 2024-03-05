Beautiful for Election Day, rain possible Wednesday

After a busy weekend of weather across California, Monday has been much calmer.

As expected weekend storm impacts weren't very widespread here in Kern, but the Sierra Nevada picked up lots of heavy snow, bringing the state's snowpack up to right about average for this time of year.

We're keeping an eye on another storm, too, but that won't hit until Wednesday.

For Tuesday, we expect a chilly start to the day, followed by sunny 50s and 60s across Kern, beautiful weather for the Primary Election!

The track of Wednesday's storm is still a little uncertain, but it looks like it will bring the chance the showers and and even a few storms to Kern by the afternoon.

Heavier rain is expected in the mountains south of Bakersfield, and even some snow is expected, but it should stay above pass level.

The storm will clear out by Thursday, and our temperatures will trend upwards into the weekend!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

