Beautiful Saint Patrick's Day ahead

Not much to complain about weather wise for the rest of the work week!

Our Saint Patrick's day comes with a few clouds, less wind, and comfortable temperatures!

Highs will range from the low 60s in the mountains to low 70s in the Valley and desert.

Friday looks great too, with more sunshine and even warmer highs.

Changes are on the way for this weekend though,

A storm system will bring in cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and a chance for rain.

However, our rain chances don't look as promising as they did earlier in the week.

Models show a different track for the system moving in, which mean less moisture available.

We're still expected rain and mountain snow by the weekend, but odds of a good, soaking rain aren't as good.

We'll watch the models and hope the storm shifts back to its original track, but I'm not optimistic that it will.

After our weekend storm we're tracking yet another change, with a big warm up coming next week!