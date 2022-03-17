Watch
Weather

Actions

Beautiful Saint Patrick's Day ahead

We comfortable temperatures Thursday
7 day.PNG
23ABC Weather
7 day.PNG
7daymtn.PNG
Posted at 5:39 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 20:39:55-04

Not much to complain about weather wise for the rest of the work week!

Our Saint Patrick's day comes with a few clouds, less wind, and comfortable temperatures!

Highs will range from the low 60s in the mountains to low 70s in the Valley and desert.

Friday looks great too, with more sunshine and even warmer highs.

Changes are on the way for this weekend though,

A storm system will bring in cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and a chance for rain.

However, our rain chances don't look as promising as they did earlier in the week.

Models show a different track for the system moving in, which mean less moisture available.

We're still expected rain and mountain snow by the weekend, but odds of a good, soaking rain aren't as good.

We'll watch the models and hope the storm shifts back to its original track, but I'm not optimistic that it will.

After our weekend storm we're tracking yet another change, with a big warm up coming next week!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018