Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Beautiful start to October

23ABC Morning Weather Update Oct 1, 2025
Posted

The start of October is here already, and our weather this week certainly feels like fall.

Temperatures stay 5 to 10 degrees below average through the extended forecast, and Bakersfield will see afternoon highs in the 80s and upper-70s. Overnight lows are mainly in the 60s, so expect to feel a fall chill in the air as you head out for the morning commute.

Cooler temperatures are expected in our mountain towns, with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday is likely the coolest day this week as a low pressure system drops into California. This brings a tad bit of moisture along with the cooler air, and we're monitoring a 10% chance for passing showers in the Kern River Valley by Friday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

10/01/2025

Sunny

84° / 63°

2%

Thursday

10/02/2025

Sunny

85° / 64°

2%

Friday

10/03/2025

AM Showers

75° / 57°

43%

Saturday

10/04/2025

Sunny

77° / 58°

3%

Sunday

10/05/2025

Sunny

82° / 58°

2%

Monday

10/06/2025

Sunny

81° / 59°

1%

Tuesday

10/07/2025

Sunny

82° / 60°

2%

Wednesday

10/08/2025

Sunny

85° / 60°

1%