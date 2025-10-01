Beautiful start to October

The start of October is here already, and our weather this week certainly feels like fall.

Temperatures stay 5 to 10 degrees below average through the extended forecast, and Bakersfield will see afternoon highs in the 80s and upper-70s. Overnight lows are mainly in the 60s, so expect to feel a fall chill in the air as you head out for the morning commute.

Cooler temperatures are expected in our mountain towns, with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday is likely the coolest day this week as a low pressure system drops into California. This brings a tad bit of moisture along with the cooler air, and we're monitoring a 10% chance for passing showers in the Kern River Valley by Friday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

