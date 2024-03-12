Beautiful to start the week and end it

Kern County has kicked the work week off on a beautiful note.

Bakersfield hit 69° under mostly sunny skies on Monday.

There's plenty more nice weather in the forecast, too, but we will see a minor step backward in our conditions first.

It's not looking like bad weather, just not as nice as Monday.

Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 60s in the Valley for Tuesday and Wednesday, with more clouds in the sky.

Winds will pick up in the desert, too, with a Wind Advisory in effect through the day on Tuesday.

Beautiful weather will come right back, though.

By Friday highs look to be back in the 70s in the Valley, with a shot for mid to upper 70s by the end of the weekend into early next week!

