Beautiful weather continues

What a gorgeous day!

The warm temperatures and sunshine were great, but the air quality was even better!

It hit the "good" range in the Bakersfield by the afternoon, allowing for a clear view of the mountains!

Our weather stays clear and calm through the night.

Temperatures stay comfortable on Thursday, with a little more haze in the Valley and breezier winds in the Mountains.

Those winds pick up again Friday, with the potential for some gusts up to 50 mph in our mountains communities.

We still have at least a chance for rain next week, but I'm still not optimistic on our odds for Monday and Tuesday, and have kept rain chances at 10%.