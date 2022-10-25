Beautiful weather continues this week

There's not much to say about this week's weather, and that's almost always a good thing!

In general, we're expecting beautiful conditions as far as we an forecast!

In the Valley, skies will be mostly clear, and highs will be running in the 70s through Halloween.

Our south mountain communities will be a little be cooler with highs in the 60s expected.

The one thing we will have to keep an eye on is the overnight low in our higher elevations.

Lows in the 30s are expected for most of the week.

While models keep temperatures above the freezing mark for now, we'll keep an eye on the temperatures as the could drop pretty close to 32.

Besides that, the week looks excellent, so enjoy!