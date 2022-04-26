Beautiful weather for the rest of the week

Not much to complain about this week!

We're tracking mostly inactive, nice weather.

Highs will be right around 80 in the Valley again Thursday, with 60s and 70s in the mountains.

Winds will be fairly calm, and skies will be sunny.

The one thing we'll be keeping our eye is a weak system swinging in Thursday.

That will drop our temperatures a bit, down to the mid 70s in the Valley, and bring us some stronger winds.

In fact, it looks like winds in Eastern Kern could exceed 60 miles per hour by late Thursday!

We're not expecting any rain with this next system though, and our weather looks calm again by Friday and into the weekend.