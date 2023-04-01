Watch Now
Beautiful weather this weekend

We put our stormy weather behind us for a few days
Posted at 6:51 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 21:51:50-04

Our weather is heading in the right direction as we close out the week!

Friday brought with it sunny skies and highs in the 60s in Bakersfield.

The nice weather is going to stay with us through the weekend, too.

Bakersfield will enjoy lots of sunshine, calm winds, and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

The one thing we have to watch out for will be gusty winds in the desert both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain will be back in the forecast by Friday, but it's only a small chance, and any rain should be light.

