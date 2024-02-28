Beautiful Wednesday, still watching the weekend storm

Cloudy skies kept parts of Kern a little cooler on Tuesday.

Bakersfield hit only 61° while sunnier areas like China Lake hit 70°.

Skies will be clearing overnight though.

This will bring a chance for patchy Valley fog, but more importantly beautiful weather for Wednesday.

Valley highs will right around 70° with plenty of sun!

Thursday's looking like a great day, too, but our weather will begin to change by late Friday.

That's when our next storm will begin to move into Kern, with impacts lasting into early Sunday.

It's still too early for fine details, but in general we expect widespread rain and mountain snow.

Rain doesn't look terribly heavy at the moment, by heavy snow does seem likely for areas above 5,000 feet, and snow over the passes is possible, too.

More significant impacts are expected north of Kern, where a Blizzard warning has already been issued for the high Sierra.

There's lots to watch with this storm.

We'll track it through the week and keep you updated!

