Beautiful weekend ahead, winter weather coming back soon

Another day in the 70s today!

That continues into the weekend too!

Highs in Bakersfield will be in the lower 70s, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and a few more clouds on Sunday.

The forecast looks great for Whiskey Flat Days too, with highs around 70 on Saturday and just a few degrees cooler on Sunday!

President's day look much cooler, though.

Highs fall back into the lower 60s even the Valley, and continue to fall into the 50s by Tuesday.

The cooler weather comes with some rain and mountain snow, too.

Best chances for rain and snow look to be Tuesday night into early Wednesday, with snow down to 3,500 feet possible.

Details on rain and snow totals aren't clear yet, but we'll be monitoring the forecast through the weekend, and keeping you updated on any potential travel impacts!

