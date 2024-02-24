Beautiful weekend all around

We're in for a beautiful weekend!

Temperatures will be in a very comfortable range all through Kern County.

Highs will range from around 60° in the mountains to around 70° in the Valley and Desert.

Winds will be light, and skies will be dry.

The only blemishes on the weekend will be a small chance for patchy fog, and some clouds in the sky.

We've got some good news regarding our next storm, too.

We're still on track for a disturbance to move through on Monday, but latest models have shown significant changes to the system.

Rain totals are now looking very light, and snow levels look much higher, well above the passes.

The only real issue with this storm will be strong winds in Eastern Kern.

Now we can enjoy the weekend weather without worrying about Monday!

