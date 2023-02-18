Beautiful weekend expected

We're in for a great weekend here in Kern!

We're tracking light winds, clear skies, and comfortable temperatures!

Highs will be in the mid 60s in the Valley, with still comfortable 50s in our higher elevations.

The Kern River Valley looks to be in the 60s too, great weather for Whiskey Flat Days!

We're keeping an eye on some big changes, though.

A storm system looks to bring much colder air to Kern County by the middle of next week.

Temperatures will drop sharply by Monday.

We'll also be watching for some rain the Valley, and very low snow levels, potentially as low as 1,000 feet, which could mean significant travel impacts through the mountains.

It's still too early for any concrete details, but it's a storm we'll be watching closely.

