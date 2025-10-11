Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Beautiful weekend in Bakersfield, changes on the way

We're tracking a Pacific storm system for early next week
23ABC Evening weather update October 10, 2025
Posted

There's a lot of fall weather in the forecast over the next several days, for better or for worse.

Here in Bakersfield it'll be for the better this weekend.

We expect a calm weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s, perfect weather for the many events going on!

Other spots won't be as lucky.

Mountain areas will struggle to hit 60° on Saturday, and breezy winds will make it feel even cooler.

Desert areas will deal with winds gusts as high as 50 miles per hour on Saturday.

Fortunately Sunday looks calmer.

Early next week, however, does not look very calm.

A Pacific storm system will move into the area on Tuesday.

This is likely to bring widespread rain to Central California, including most of Kern.

We also expect mountain snow with this storm, primarily above 6,000 feet.

That means we could see our first flakes of the year in the highest elevations in Kern!

Stay tuned as we continue to track the storm.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

10/10/2025

Mostly Clear

-° / 58°

3%

Saturday

10/11/2025

Clear

73° / 51°

2%

Sunday

10/12/2025

Clear

75° / 51°

1%

Monday

10/13/2025

Showers Late

73° / 57°

55%

Tuesday

10/14/2025

Showers Early

61° / 51°

40%

Wednesday

10/15/2025

Mostly Clear

64° / 50°

13%

Thursday

10/16/2025

Mostly Clear

69° / 52°

5%

Friday

10/17/2025

Mostly Clear

73° / 53°

4%