Beautiful weekend in Bakersfield, changes on the way

There's a lot of fall weather in the forecast over the next several days, for better or for worse.

Here in Bakersfield it'll be for the better this weekend.

We expect a calm weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s, perfect weather for the many events going on!

Other spots won't be as lucky.

Mountain areas will struggle to hit 60° on Saturday, and breezy winds will make it feel even cooler.

Desert areas will deal with winds gusts as high as 50 miles per hour on Saturday.

Fortunately Sunday looks calmer.

Early next week, however, does not look very calm.

A Pacific storm system will move into the area on Tuesday.

This is likely to bring widespread rain to Central California, including most of Kern.

We also expect mountain snow with this storm, primarily above 6,000 feet.

That means we could see our first flakes of the year in the highest elevations in Kern!

Stay tuned as we continue to track the storm.

