Best case scenario Thursday

We had just enough wind to clear our hazy skies Thursday
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 21:48:22-05

Thursday was a beautiful day!

We had just enough wind in the Valley to clear our haze.

Air quality in Bakersfield went from "unhealthy for sensitive groups" at sunrise to "good" by the afternoon.

Temperatures were nice, too.

Bakersfield hit a high of 64°, the last time we broke 60° was a bout two weeks ago.

We expect more of the same Friday and Saturday with highs near 60 and a return to hazy skies.

Sunday brings change, though.

An upper level trough will be swinging our way, bringing a chance for rain, mountain snow, and much cooler temperatures.

