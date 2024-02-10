Watch Now
Big change toward calmer weather

Our stretch of stormy weather is over
Posted at 5:34 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 20:34:47-05

Our weather has calmed down over the past few days, and it's going to stay that way.

We expect no significant rain across Kern through the weekend or even into next week.

Temperatures will be warming quite a bit, too.

Valley areas climb into the 60s by early next week, with a mix of 50s and 60s across the mountains.

The only potential downside we're tracking is the possibility of Valley fog as skies clear.

There are some signs that our weather will get active again as we head into next weekend or early next week.

