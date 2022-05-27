Big cooldown coming

Once again, it's hot.

For the second time in 2022 Bakersfield hit 100 degrees on Thursday.

That's not the trend going forward, though.

A big cooldown is coming!

We'll see the first signs of change tonight.

Winds are going to be picking up Thursday evening as cooler air moves in.

We aren't going to see a dramatic change for Friday, but we will be cooler.

Valley highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and desert communities will still be in the 90s.

Strong winds will be back in the forecast Friday night too, with gusts of 50+ miles per hour expected in eastern Kern.

Winds will remain on the gusty side through the weekend as temperatures continue to fall!

High will be all the way down into the 70s in the Valley by Sunday and Monday, and as cool as the 60s in the mountains!

In addition to the dramatic change in our weather, we've seen a change in our drought conditions.

The latest Drought Monitor shows that 12% of California, including much of Kern County is now in D4 or Exceptional Drought.

Exceptional Drought is the worst level of drought on the monitor,

Impacts of Exceptional Drought include water shortages, agricultural problems, and a worsened fire season.