Big improvement in our weather Wednesday

Things have calmed down significantly on Wednesday.

After Tuesday brought very strong winds and enough snow to close the Grapevine, we enjoyed nothing but sunshine Wednesday.

Temperatures were still on the cool side, though, with Bakersfield only hitting 54°.

Cold temperatures will be an issue overnight, with most of Kern falling near or below freezing.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for our Valley communities.

Temperatures will warm a bit Thursday, with Valley highs in the lower 60s, but more clouds in the sky.

While our weather is improving in the wake of our latest storm, it's still bringing issues east of us, ranging from severe weather in the south, to heavy snow in the upper midwest.