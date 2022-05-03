Watch
Big warm up on the way

Temperatures will be back in the 90s in the Valley
Posted at 5:48 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 20:48:24-04

We're warming up!

Temperatures are back in the 80s on Monday, and 90s are in the forecast by midweek.

We'll see a little drop in our temperatures Tuesday, though.

Highs will fall back into the mid to upper 70s in the Valley, with some lower 80s expected in the warmest parts of the desert.

A ridge building in Wednesday will send our temperatures soaring, however.

Highs in the Valley will approach 90, and will likely be even a few degrees warmer on Thursday.

Highs in the desert will stretch as high as the upper 90s, and even places like Tehachapi and Frazier Park will be near 80.

Temperatures will drop from there though, into a nice, comfortable range for Mother's Day weekend!

