Big warm up on track within a week

We're tracking much warmer across most of California, including here in Kern County.

The warm weather will hit Southern California first.

Most of SoCal and the Central Coast are under a Heat Advisory Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures in the 90° to 100° range will be possible in those areas, and some spots are likely to break records.

Here in Kern, our warm up holds off until early next week.

It doesn't look quite as intense as the one that will affect areas to our south, but the hottest temperatures of the year are likely, with widespread 80s and 90s by Monday.

