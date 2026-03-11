Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Big warm up on track within a week

23ABC Evening weather update March 10, 2026
Posted

We're tracking much warmer across most of California, including here in Kern County.

The warm weather will hit Southern California first.

Most of SoCal and the Central Coast are under a Heat Advisory Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures in the 90° to 100° range will be possible in those areas, and some spots are likely to break records.

Here in Kern, our warm up holds off until early next week.

It doesn't look quite as intense as the one that will affect areas to our south, but the hottest temperatures of the year are likely, with widespread 80s and 90s by Monday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

03/10/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 51°

13%

Wednesday

03/11/2026

Clear

76° / 51°

4%

Thursday

03/12/2026

Mostly Clear

82° / 54°

4%

Friday

03/13/2026

Mostly Cloudy

82° / 56°

4%

Saturday

03/14/2026

Clear

82° / 56°

3%

Sunday

03/15/2026

Mostly Clear

84° / 57°

3%

Monday

03/16/2026

Clear

90° / 61°

1%

Tuesday

03/17/2026

Mostly Clear

94° / 62°

0%